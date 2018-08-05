IMPACT OF LATEST TAX REFORM & ACCOUNTING CHANGES ON TRUCK PROCUREMENT – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

KEY PROVISIONS AND PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS FOR CLASS-8 TRUCK FLEETS

The start of 2018 has introduced the dual challenge of requiring that finance executives deciding whether to lease or buy equipment become familiar with the new lease accounting rules and provisions of the tax reform as many of these issues are complex. It is important to analyze and understand how these changes may impact the acquisition strategy, balance sheet, financial plan, and tax strategy, and then adjust accordingly to help improve your financial performance.

